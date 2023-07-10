After threating judge and his lawyer online, suspect attacked detective when caught: Sheriff

A New Hudson man is facing charges for threatening to kill his court-appointed lawyer and a judge.

Jordan Worrall is now behind bars after police arrested him for the alleged threats he posted on social media.

"The individual had threatened his own lawyer, he has threatened a judge," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "And I'm hearing actually, that he had been in contact with other elected officials including potentially a congressperson, saying dangerous, inappropriate, threatening messages."

It all started when Worrall failed to appear in court last Wednesday on a fleeing and eluding charge issued by the Novi Police Department and deputies went searching for him. That was when the mother of the suspect’s child told police about the threatening messages.



"He actually was seen outside of the courthouse of the judge he had threatened and took off running," Bouchard said. "He ran from a number of police agencies including in Ohio, where they chased him back into Michigan, and obviously their jurisdiction ended.

"It took about two days and different police agencies tried to take him into custody, but he kept running."

That’s when the Fugitive Apprehension Team for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office stepped in.

"Ultimately my Fugitive Apprehension Team found him in Brighton where he still tried to fight and run," said the sheriff. "And he actually ended up breaking some facial bones on one of my detectives."

FOX 2 reached out to Judge Travis Reeds and the attorney who both were named in the threats, and neither would comment.

Prosecutors have issued two additional felony charges against him and Detectives are seeking additional charges.

"Clearly he was unhinged the way that he was acting, the way that he was threatening people across the board, including his own attorney," Bouchard said. "A dangerous-minded and dangerous-acting individual. I’m very proud that our fugitive team found him, and took him off the streets."

