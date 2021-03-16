AG charges west Michigan man with making terrorism threats toward Whitmer, Biden

A west Michigan man has been charged with making death threats against several politicians including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan's governor has been the target of several threats in the past year

Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged Joshua Doctor, 21, with two crimes, including making a threat of terrorism.

Doctor allegedly made threats online toward President Joe Biden and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well, a release from the AG's office said.

"Threatening elected officials is against the law and my office will prosecute those who attempt to intimidate or terrorize our state and federal leaders," Nessel said. "I appreciate the thorough investigative work by the FBI and Michigan State Police on this case, and I consider it another excellent example of showcasing the dedication that those working in law enforcement have to protecting the public."

Doctor first made it onto law enforcement's radar after the FBI received a tip about threatening posts on the social media platform iFunny.

Michigan State Police continued the investigation before referring it to Nessel's office for prosecution.

Doctor's posts were made in January when he stated he would use a gun to shoot and kill elected officials. He allegedly said he would "be the catalyst" for a new American revolution.

The Holland man also had information about how to make a bomb and had information about where to find materials to construct one. In addition to the terrorism charge, Doctor was also charged with using a computer to commit a crime. Both crimes are felonies and carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Doctor was charged in the 58th District Court in Ottawa County. He has a probable cause conference scheduled for April 8 and a preliminary exam on April 15.