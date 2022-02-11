AG Dana Nessel: Don't fall for romance scams this Valentine's Day

Whether it's heartache or heartbreak someone might be feeling this Valentine's Day, there are always fun ways to celebrate the holiday - whether they're single or coupled up.

One way not to spend the holiday is by losing thousands of dollars to a scam.

Romance scams trend into the public eye around Valentine's Day, as lovers looking for a partner can instead find themselves in financial ruin.

"Dating services – particularly online – can lead to more than romantic encounters," said Attorney General Nessel. "These services, as well as shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts, come with risks that bad actors will look to exploit. It’s important to know how to protect yourself so looking for romance doesn’t lead to financial ruin."

As the season for lovers nears, Nessel is reissuing a consumer alert about people who may be looking to mingle: be wary. Here's the attorney general's tips:

Advertisement