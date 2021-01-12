AG Nessel: the Michigan Capitol is still "not safe" despite ban on open carry

Michigan's Attorney General says that despite a recent ban on the open carry of firearms in the state's Capitol, it's still "not safe."

Tweeting early Tuesday about the Michigan State Capitol Commission's Monday vote that outlawed the open carry of weapons into the state's facility, a source of much tension throughout 2020 after armed protesters entered the Capitol during a gathering in April, Nessel reiterated her warning about being around Lansing during a tumultuous time in American politics.

"My job is not to provide state employees & residents or other visitors to our Capitol with a false sense of security, especially given the current state of affairs in Michigan and around the nation," she posted. "I repeat-the Michigan Capitol is not safe."

The state commission that dictates rules and policies at the Capitol unanimously voted on Monday to ban the open carry of firearms into the government facility where the legislature meets. The vote ends an almost year-long period of uncertainty about the status of guns inside the Capitol.

But the vote was also in response to the growing threat of domestic terrorism around the country. State capitals have been subjected to growing concerns about the potential for political violence due to mistrust in the 2020 election.

Last week, the culmination of divisive politics in America played out in a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was stoked by President Trump who many accuse of egging on his supporters while Congress was counting electoral votes to certify the election.

Since then, National Guard units, SWAT teams, and extra police officers have been deployed to several state capitols. The FBI warns that more violence could come as the country nears the end of its lame-duck period, which was fraught with misinformation and mistrust about some state elections, including Michigan.

An internal bulletin published Sunday by the FBI said that armed protests were being planned in all 50 states in the lead-up to Joe Biden's inauguration in D.C..

"Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January," the bulletin said, according to one official.

Concern for more violence after the riot on Jan. 6 ballooned on social media platforms, leading to a crackdown on users on Twitter and Facebook. Meanwhile, Amazon, Google, and Apple have all ceased operations with Parler, a new social media site with a strong conservative following.

