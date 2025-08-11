Troy non-profit 'The Agape Project' heartbroken after equipment was stolen

The Brief The Agape Project had their trailer stolen and are now looking for community help. On Saturday morning, their trailer was stolen when a black pickup truck pulled up and drove off with it.



The Agape Project, which hosts several races a year in and around Metro Detroit, says it is unable to continue after a heartbreaking theft.

Why you should care:

20-year-old Emily Sitek is a fierce competitor and her mother agrees.

"Emily is a very social person. She loves people. She loves to be around family and friends," said her mother, Kim Duda. "Especially when she’s being pushed by her brother or one of her aunties, she loves that. She just lights up the room with the people she loves. So that goes for the people at school, all of her friends and teachers."

Duda says Emily, who has cerebral palsy, started competing in 2024 and loves it. She’s taken home some hardware too. But everything came to a screeching halt this weekend when her chair was stolen.

"I just couldn’t believe it. I can’t believe there’s anybody that would do such a thing," said Duda.

What they're saying:

Phillip Smith of the Agape Project, a nonprofit that makes it possible for Emily and others with disabilities to race, says he was devastated. He says on Saturday morning their trailer, which was parked and locked up in Troy, was stolen when a black pickup truck pulled up and drove off with it.

"There’s a lock on the ball of the hitch. Can’t move it. You can’t hook it up to anything," he said. "But that was a heavy-duty lock. This was definitely someone that knew what they were doing."

Smith says inside was their equipment, including nine chairs valued at $6,500 each.

"We’re not concerned about the ‘who’ or the ‘how’; we just want the equipment back," he said. "So if whoever has that equipment if they can do an anonymous drop-off, let somebody know ‘hey, there it is,’ we’d love it."

What's next:

The Agape Project filed a police report, and now they’re praying for the best outcome.

"The quote that someone told me this morning that made me smile a little bit was, you know you’re doing God’s work when the devil starts to interfere," he said.

Troy Police are asking anyone with tips to reach out to them ASAP. Meanwhile, the Agape Project is taking donations.