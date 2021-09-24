'Agitated' man dies during struggle with police after preventing person from leaving Dearborn motel room

A man died Thursday night during a struggle with police at a Dearborn motel.

Police were called to the Falcon Inn at 25125 Michigan Avenue around 8:30 p.m. because someone was screaming, "Call the police."

An officer discovered that a man was preventing someone from leaving a motel room by holding the door shut.

Police said the man, a 38-year-old from Livonia, was "agitated" and a struggle ensued when the officer contacted him. The man became unresponsive during the struggle.

Police and fire department first responders rendered aid to the man. He was transported to Beaumont Dearborn, where he was pronounced dead.

"Our condolences go out to the decedent’s family. I have confidence that this incident will be thoroughly investigated. Once the investigation is completed full and transparent disclosure will be forthcoming," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative duty, and the police department is cooperating with an investigation by Michigan State Police.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-287-5000 and ask for D/Sgt. Adam Henderson.