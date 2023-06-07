Air Quality Alert in effect for Detroit until Thursday

As a result of the current forest fires in Canada, the air quality in Detroit is among the most contaminated in the country.

The smoke plume from the Nova Scotia wildfires has caused elevated levels of unhealthy fine particles in the air quality index.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) declared Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8 as action days due to a high Air Quality Index. (AQI) Action days are days when you should minimize your exposure to air pollution.

Detroit, being an industrial hub, has faced multiple instances of poor air quality in the past. Just last week, the city was placed under an Air Quality Alert.

People who are more sensitive to polluted air -- including children, older adults, and people with lung diseases -- are more at risk and should consider staying home or wearing a mask when leaving the house.

In light of the situation, the American Lung Association has provided five tips to help people avoid lung irritation and health complications caused by the increased air pollution:

Stay indoors: People living close to the fire-stricken areas should remain indoors and avoid breathing smoke, ashes, and other pollutants in the area. Protect the air in your home: Keep doors, windows, and fireplace dampers shut, and prefer clean air circulating through air conditioners on the recirculation setting. Keep an eye on symptoms: Higher levels of smoke in some areas can make breathing more difficult. If you are experiencing symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. Take precautions for kids: Extra precaution should be taken for children and teens, who are more susceptible to smoke. Their lungs are still developing, and they breathe in more air (and consequently more pollution) for their size than adults. Ask for help: The American Lung Association’s Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA is staffed by nurses and respiratory therapists and is a free resource to answer any questions about the lungs, lung disease, and lung health, including how to protect yourself during wildfires.