Air Quality Alert in effect in Southeast Michigan -- What the AQI colors mean

The haze of wildfire smoke over Southeast Michigan can exuberate existing health conditions and make breathing difficult.

In the Detroit area, the Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index (AQI) has been between Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) and Purple (very unhealthy) with some areas occasionally moving into the Maroon (hazardous) level on Wednesday.

Current air quality in the U.S. (FOX Weather)

Here's what that means:

Green (0-50 AQI)

Good - Air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

Yellow (51-100 AQI)

Moderate - Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Orange (101 to 150 AQI)

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

Red (151-200)

Unhealthy - Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Purple (201-300)

Very Unhealthy - Health alert: The risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

Maroon (301+)

Hazardous - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.

Air quality health tips:

During unhealthy for sensitive groups (AQI orange) to unhealthy for everyone air quality events (AQI red), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) advises the following:

For people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults aged 65+, children, and teens it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone else:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard. ‘

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

During very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone air quality (purple to maroon Air Quality Index levels), MDHHS advises the following for everyone: