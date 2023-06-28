Detroit air quality ranks among worst in world - How to protect yourself

Air quality in the Metro Detroit area is some of the worst in the world Wednesday morning.

Detroit's air quality ranked behind only Dubai. Chicago was ahead of Detroit earlier in the day, but Detroit has since moved up to second worst.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is covering the air, leading to the poor air quality that can cause breathing issues, coughing, and more.

Detroit's rating Wednesday morning has moved between "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy."

"I would try to avoid keeping windows open," said Dr. Devang Doshi with Corewell Health. "If you do need to go out, try to wear an N-95, try to limit time outdoors."

During unhealthy for sensitive groups (AQI orange) to unhealthy for everyone air quality events (AQI red), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) advises the following:

For people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults aged 65+, children, and teens it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone else:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard. ‘

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

During very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone air quality (purple to maroon Air Quality Index levels), MDHHS advises the following for everyone: