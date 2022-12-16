Airbnb names Grand Rapids man as Michigan's top new host of 2022

article

A Grand Rapids man whose studio is listed on Airbnb is Michigan's top new host of the year, according to the vacation rental site.

Allen rents out an apartment near downtown Grand Rapids. Since listing his rental earlier this year, he has racked up 131 reviews and has an overall rating of 4.87 stars.

"The space was perfect for a longer weekend stay as it offered a suite-like, downtown hotel experience without the crazy prices," one guest said. Many others praised how close it was to things to do.

The "Chic Studio Blocks from Downtown" is currently listed for $81 a night. Check it out here.

To receive the title of top new host, Airbnb looked at a few factors. Top new hosts listed their first and only rental in 2022, have reached Superhost status, and had the most check-ins for their state.