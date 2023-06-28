Airbnb implements measures to reduce risk of unauthorized Fourth of July parties in Michigan

article

With the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, Airbnb will be cracking down on reservations to reduce the chance of disruptive parties throughout the United States, including Michigan.

To achieve this, Airbnb has announced a crackdown on certain 1-night and 2-night reservations for entire home listings in Michigan.

These security measures target reservations that have been flagged as having a higher risk factor, and they work together with Airbnb's other systems for preventing parties and banning partygoers.

Last year, Airbnb implemented a similar initiative over the Fourth of July weekend, which resulted in a significant decrease in reports of disruptive and unauthorized parties.

Specifically in Michigan, the initiative deterred over 100 people from booking entire home listings due to the implemented measures.

Airbnb encourages neighbors in Michigan to reach out to their Neighborhood Support Line in real time if they spot a party in progress at a home they believe is listed on Airbnb.