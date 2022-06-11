4 shot during bachelor party at Airbnb rental on Detroit's west side

article

Four men were shot during a bachelor party on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in the block of Cloverlawn, near W. Davison & Wyoming.

Police say a large group of people were at the party when an unknown suspect, armed with a rifle, drove by and fired multiple shots into the home.

Four men in their 30s were struck by gunfire, police said. One of the men was listed in critical condition, while the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say this house was an Airbnb location and was rented by the group.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at (313) 596-1000.



