Airport authority auctioning off cars, buses, equipment, more this week

Dozens of Wayne County Airport Authority Vehicles and equipment could be yours at this week's auction.

Cars and trucks will be available at the auction on Saturday, along with buses, ATVs, a boat, and work trucks. Equipment includes pallets of car parts and other repair items.

Two parcels of land near Detroit Metro Airport will also be auctioned together. Part of the land on Wahrman Road is zoned for business, while the other part is agricultural.

Some vehicles available have problems, which are noted. For example, some are considered total losses due to previous airbag deployments, though the vehicles have since been repaired.

A preview of available items will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 31565 Goddard Rd. in Detroit. During this time, bids can be made online.

The live auction is from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Greater Detroit Auto Auction at 24354 King Rd. in Brownstown.

