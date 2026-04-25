Alabama man arrested in Monroe County after alleged road rage incident, pulling gun

Police were called to the area of I-75 and mile marker 10 for a reported road rage incident involving a handgun Friday afternoon.

The victim told police that the driver of a black GMC pulled up next to them and showed them a gun. The SUV had an Alabama license plate. The alleged victim exited the highway at exit 15 and waited for police on North Dixie Highway.

Police were able to locate the vehicle near Brest Road and found the handgun in the car. The driver was a 60-year-old man from Decatur, Alabama. He did not have a concealed pistol license.

He was arrested for felonious assault and on the weapons charge.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to call police at 734-240-7706.