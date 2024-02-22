Alabama Supreme Court embryo ruling sparks concern of implications for fertility treatments

Reaction across the country has poured in after the Alabama Supreme Court declared frozen embryos should receive legal protections as unborn life.

"This is very clearly an extension of anti-abortion attitudes and arguments, particularly in the state of Alabama," said Jason Wasserman. "What you are seeing in Alabama is a microcosm of what might happen on a larger scale."

The decision is leading some clinics in Alabama to stop providing in vitro fertilization treatment.

"Frankly when my alma mater, the University of Alabama-Birmingham ceased its operations in this regard, I wasn’t surprised and I frankly don’t blame them," Wasserman said.

Many doctors who specialize in IVF treatments outside the state of Alabama are also expressing concern.

"The ruling from Alabama that’s dictates which embryos are allowed to go back and not, is actually for me, quite disturbing," said Dr. Carole Kowalczyk.

But some medical professionals don’t believe clinics and labs in Alabama should cease operations.

The decision, issued in a pair of wrongful death cases brought by couples who had frozen embryos destroyed in an accident at a fertility clinic, brought a rush of warnings from advocates who said it would have sweeping and even "terrifying" implications for fertility treatments.

"We can work with the treatment plan, and maybe try to coordinate an opportunity to create a certain number of embryos," said Kowalczyk.

As more patients in Alabama seek IVF treatment, many may opt to do so, in another state.

Related: Alabama Supreme Court: Frozen embryos are 'children' under state law

"I can tell you right now I had a couple from Kentucky who were feeling the vibes of what was happening in Alabama, and they decided to move their care to Michigan," said Kowalczyk.

There could also be changes in where future doctors choose to practice.

"We’ve seen that happen in the wake of Dobbs, people are not going to those states to practice obstetrics and gynecology," she said. "And I think you’re going to continue to see people basically pushed away from those practice areas and I think that’s completely legitimate."

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.