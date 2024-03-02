Alcohol likely factor in fatal rollover crash according to Warren police

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer confirmed that one person died after a rollover crash on Groesbeck near Stephens at about 1:45 a.m. this morning.

Four people were ejected from a car, one of them died, with the other three still in serious condition.

At about 1:45 a.m. Warren police and fire units were dispatched to the area for a serious injury crash involving two vehicles.



Officers at the scene found a silver Chevrolet Tahoe that had rolled over, with all four people ejected. The driver was pronounced dead.

The occupants of the second vehicle involved, a silver Chevrolet Impala, were all unharmed.

A preliminary investigation shows that the Impala was traveling southbound Groesbeck north of Stephens next to the Tahoe. At some point, the Impala made contact with the Tahoe causing the Tahoe to roll over.

The driver of the Impala showed signs of intoxication and was placed under arrest.

"This crash is yet another sad example of what happens when alcohol and excessive speeds come together on the roadway. There are so many options available now which can ensure people can have a sober driver," Dwyer said. "Our investigators will be working to reconstruct the sequence of events that lead up to this crash which seriously injured three persons and caused the death of another. Investigators will be presenting the facts of the case to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office who will then decide what criminal charges are appropriate. Our condolences go out to all the families affected by this horrible incident."

