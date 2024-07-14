Alcohol suspected in west Michigan wrong-way crash that hurt child, 2 women

Police believe a woman was intoxicated when she hit another driver while going the wrong way on a west Michigan freeway on Sunday morning.

The 32-year-old woman had a child with her who was not in a car seat or wearing a seat belt while she was driving north in the southbound lanes of US-131 near Market in Downtown Grand Rapids around 3:50 a.m. Michigan State Police said the driver hit another vehicle head-on.

The at-fault driver, child, and driver of the other vehicle, a 36-year-old woman, were all injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not specify their injuries or conditions.

An investigation is ongoing.