Expand / Collapse search

Aldi grocery store coming to Ypsilanti Township

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Consumer
FOX 2 Detroit
article

COAL TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2022/08/12: A logo is seen on the outside of an Aldi grocery store. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Aldi store is coming to Ypsilanti Township.

Currently, residents in Ypsilanti Township have to travel to Pittsfield Township or Van Buren Township to shop at the discount grocery store.

The township announced Tuesday that the store will be built at 420 S. Huron St. A purchase agreement between the township and the grocery chain was finalized last month after the Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved it in November.

Aldi has deemed this project a "high priority." It is expected to open by Thanksgiving this year.