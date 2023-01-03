Aldi grocery store coming to Ypsilanti Township

article

An Aldi store is coming to Ypsilanti Township.

Currently, residents in Ypsilanti Township have to travel to Pittsfield Township or Van Buren Township to shop at the discount grocery store.

The township announced Tuesday that the store will be built at 420 S. Huron St. A purchase agreement between the township and the grocery chain was finalized last month after the Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved it in November.

Aldi has deemed this project a "high priority." It is expected to open by Thanksgiving this year.