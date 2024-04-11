Alex Boyko trial: Metro Detroit tattoo artist faces jury in sexual misconduct case

A prominent tattoo artist from Metro Detroit is facing a jury after he was charged with sexual misconduct more than four years ago.

The jury in Alexander Boyko's trial was seated Wednesday, and court is expected to get underway Thursday morning.

Boyko was charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in late 2019 after an allegation that he fondled a woman while tattooing her in 2015. In court in 2019, the woman described how Boyko traced her torso onto paper before allegedly touching her breasts with both hands. More details about the actions that led to the charges are expected to come out during the trial.

Though the allegations from that client led to the charges, she isn't the only person to accuse Boyko of wrongdoing.

An article posted on Jezebel before Boyko was charged included stories from numerous women claiming that the tattoo artist touched them inappropriately. The article also noted that upwards of 200 women had posted allegations against him online, though many of those accusations were made anonymously.