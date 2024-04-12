Alex Boyko trial: Metro Detroit tattoo artist found not guilty in sexual misconduct case

article

A jury found Alex Boyko, a well-known Metro Detroit tattoo artist, not guilty of sexual misconduct on Friday.

Boyko was facing three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from alleged inappropriate contact with clients during tattoo appointments.

The charges were brought against him in late 2019 after a woman came forward with allegations that he had touched her in 2015.

Numerous other women also accused Boyko of misconduct. Several witnesses who said he inappropriately touched them testified in the trial, describing their encounters with the artist.

On Thursday, prosecutors said the people accusing Boyko were "looking for accountability," while his lawyer called it "a smear campaign."