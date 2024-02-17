Alexei Navalny death: Over 100 arrested for paying tribute to fallen Russian activist



A day after Alexei Navalny’s death at an Arctic penal colony, more than 100 people have been arrested throughout Russia for paying tribute to the fallen opposition leader and anti-corruption activist.

Navalny’s mourners were detained when they tried to lay flowers at memorials to the victims of Soviet-era purges, according to The Associated Press.

The tributes were removed overnight, but it didn’t stop people from going to the memorials on Saturday. Social media video showed people shouting, "shame!" as police dragged a screaming woman from a crowd.

Maria Pevchikh, head of the board of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, said the opposition leader would "live on forever in millions of hearts."

A girl looks at the flowers and candles placed in front of the Russian embassy in Madrid on February 17, 2024, one day after Russian officials announced the death of the Kremlins most prominent critic Alexei Navalny. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Expand

"Navalny was murdered. We still don’t know how we’ll keep on living, but together, we’ll think of something," she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Prison officials said Navalny lost consciousness after feeling unwell following a walk. They told his mother Navalny suffered from "sudden death syndrome," but she doesn’t know where his body is.

Other officials told Navalny’s team that his cause of death was undetermined and his body won’t be handed over until more tests are complete.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny addresses demonstrators during a rally to support opposition and independent candidates after authorities refused to register them for September elections to the Moscow City Duma, Moscow, July 20, 2019. (Photo Expand

Navalny was a fierce foe of Putin who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests. He had been serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism.

The stunning news of Navalny’s death, which occurred less than a month before an election that will give Putin another six years in power, brought renewed criticism and outrage directed at the Kremlin leader who has cracked down on all opposition at home.

President Joe Biden said although the exact cause of death is unknown, he holds Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for Navalny's death.

Biden said his death brings new urgency to the need for Congress to approve tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine to help fight against Russia's invasion.

"The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten," Biden said. "And the clock is ticking. This has to happen. We have to help now."

FOX’s Kelly Hayes and The Associated Press contributed to this report.