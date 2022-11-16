All 11,341 backlogged rape kits from Detroit have been tested, Wayne County Prosecutor says

Every one of the more than 11,000 untested rape kits that were found in 2009 during a tour of a Detroit Police Department property storage room have been reviewed.

The Wayne County Prosecutor said Wednesday that all 11,341 rape kits that had collected since 1984 had gone through a forensic analysis. Survivors of sexual assaults from that time period through 2009 can now review the results of the testing and the status of the cases.

Those looking for more information can either call a phone number or visit MyRapeKit.com.

"Your results are in," reads the website. "If you had a rape kit done in Detroit between 1984 and 2009 but never got answers, we have results for you. You are not forgotten, and your case still matters. Survivors are coming forward, driving hundreds of new convictions. If you are one of them, get answers now."

While every kit that collected during the backlog has been tested, Prosecutor Kym Worthy said there are still "thousands of cases to review."

"We understand their decision to come forward is not an easy one but want to reassure them that they are not forgotten and their cases still very much matter," she said. "We have now reached a point where we need to reach thousands of survivors to make certain they get answers."

Along with the website, the phone line will be available to receive calls Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The number is (313) 224-4111. Anyone who calls after hours can leave a voicemail message.

According to a release from the prosecutor's office, 4,800 cases have been closed and 239 convictions have been secured. Another 841 serial offenders have also been identified.