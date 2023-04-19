All-clear given after bomb threat made at Partridge Creek Mall

No explosive devices or traces of explosives were found at a store within Partridge Creek Mall Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Clinton Charter Township Sephora store at the mall received a call from a person claiming that a bomb was placed inside the store at 4:31 p.m. As a precaution, the store and mall were evacuated.

"Officers were assisted by the Henry Ford Macomb Hospital staff who offered the services of their explosives detection K9 and handler," said a release from Chesterfield Township police. "An extensive search of the premises was conducted with a coordinated effort from members of the Clinton Township Police Department, Clinton Township Fire Department, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital staff, and Partridge Creek Mall Security Services."

The investigation continues regarding the suspect who made the threat. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department CID at 586-493-7839 and reference case 23-15638.

