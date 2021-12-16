All lanes of I-275 now open between Will Carleton and 6 Mile

article

All northbound and southbound lanes of I-275 in Wayne County are now open – for now.

VIEW: Live traffic map

Lanes were closed between Will Carleton and 6 Mile for a massive four-year project that began in the summer. The 5 Mile Road bridge is expected to be reopened Friday.

I-275 road work is expected to resume in February.

In the meantime, there will be shoulder work on southbound I-275 from 5 Mile Road to Northline Road, along with signal work at the ramp interchanges at Ecorse Road, Michigan Avenue, and Ann Arbor Road.

Advertisement

See the full project plan here.