All lanes of I-275 now open between Will Carleton and 6 Mile
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - All northbound and southbound lanes of I-275 in Wayne County are now open – for now.
Lanes were closed between Will Carleton and 6 Mile for a massive four-year project that began in the summer. The 5 Mile Road bridge is expected to be reopened Friday.
I-275 road work is expected to resume in February.
In the meantime, there will be shoulder work on southbound I-275 from 5 Mile Road to Northline Road, along with signal work at the ramp interchanges at Ecorse Road, Michigan Avenue, and Ann Arbor Road.
