Alleged carjacker shot by police near Franklin Walmart after pursuit, crash

A man was shot and killed by police Friday, Sept. 3 outside a Walmart in Franklin. This, after he allegedly carjacked two vehicles and kidnapped one of the drivers.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said during a news conference that just before 8 a.m. an armed man carjacked a vehicle and forced the driver to take him to a Walmart near 27th and Holt. The two went inside Walmart where they may have "obtained some items."

The suspect and victim then returned to the vehicle and went to a service station near 27th and Ramsey. At which time, the victim went inside and asked an attendant to call the police. The carjacker and the driver then left and went to the Walmart in Franklin. The victim again notified a clerk to call the police.

"Subsequently, a call to the Walmart of an active shooter was received. Police responded from multiple agencies," said Sheriff Earnell Lucas.

Upon the arrival of police, the suspect fled the scene and a pursuit ensued. The suspect then crashed. The suspect then carjacked another vehicle before crashing a second time. Following the second crash, the suspect exited the vehicle with a firearm. Officers discharged their weapons – and the subject was struck. Officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

"Multiple officers from Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, four officers from Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. One officer from the Franklin Police Department and multiple officers from the Oak Creek Police Department are all actively involved in this incident at this point," said Lucas.

"All of a sudden we saw a vehicle coming out of his parking lot going like 80 to 100 miles per hour down 27th Street and then all of a sudden you heard them hit like two or three cars. Cop cars started following them and then gunshots were fired. A lot of gunshots were fired – and I don't know it was just crazy," said a witness.

All lanes of 27th Street were closed in both directions between Rawson and College because of law enforcement activity.

