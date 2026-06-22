Alleged Detroit serial predator accused of sexually assaulting now ex-girlfriend's daughter

The Brief Denzielle Burt was charged in 2025 with sex crimes against a child under 13, and a month later, after he made bond, he’s now accused of doing the same to his girlfriend’s young daughters. The magistrate in 36th District Court remanded Burt to jail during his arraignment. Let's go back to those initial Criminal Sexual Conduct charges.



An alleged serial predator against children was charged in Detroit. He was out on bond when investigators say he sexually assaulted his now ex-girlfriend’s young daughters.

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Denzielle Burt was charged in 2025 with sex crimes against a child under 13, and a month later, after he made bond, he’s now accused of doing the same to his now ex-girlfriend’s young daughters. Burt is facing those new charges in court.

"The allegations are very serious. They’re multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct against 8 and 9-year-old complaining witnesses. Based upon those allegations, the court does find you to be a danger to those witnesses, and you have cases also pending find you’re a danger to the community," said Magistrate Delphia Burton.

The magistrate in 36th District Court remanded Burt to jail during his arraignment. Let's go back to those initial Criminal Sexual Conduct charges.

He was given a $250,000 bond with 10% and made bail in June 2025. While he was out, his ex-girlfriend's two daughters, who were 8 and 9, both say he raped them over the course of 6 months.

It came out in court that both girls told the same story during forensic interviews.

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FOX 2 does not know a lot about the suspect. He's from Detroit, works as a line cook, and has children of his own.

He's pleading not guilty.

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