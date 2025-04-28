Alleged Detroit shoplifter caught on camera driving U-Haul at employee

The Brief A suspected shoplifter is being searched for by police after being caught on camera trying to run over an employee. Harold Jackson had no idea his day at work would end in such a way. He was trying to reason with a guy who he said was shoplifting, over what he said was Smart Water.



It was an intense scene outside a Dollar General store as an employee says a suspected shoplifter tried to run him over with video capturing the whole incident.

The employee had some bumps and bruises and was able to head back to work, but he is a little frustrated that the suspect still hasn't been caught.

Harold Jackson, the guy in the orange gloves in the video, had no idea his day at work would end in such a way.

"Trying to maneuver around and get a way from him, but he kept trying to circle around, trying to hit me with the U-Haul," he said.

The incident happened on April 5 at the Dollar General on West Grand River. Harold had been on the job for about four months when someone called for help.

"I hear a loud 'Harold' in the background, and the next thing you know, I come up front to approach the situation," he said.

He was trying to reason with a guy who he said was shoplifting, over what he said was Smart Water. As it spills out in the parking lot, the suspect takes a swing at him.

"Did a little 360, came back, tried to go back around. By that time, he hopped in the car. I have never seen someone hop in the car so fast," he said.

Harold says he thought it was over at that point, but the driver puts the truck in gear as Harold stands in front.

"I seen the U-Haul just coming forward, so that's what gave me enough time to turn a little bit, if I didn’t turn a little, he would have hit dead set center in my pelvis," he said.

Over twenty days later, there are still reminders of how close a call it was: skid marks on the sidewalk and tire tracks on the lawn. He says not only would he get some peace over news of an arrest, but he says you never know what else this person could be capable of.

Especially when you scan the parking lot and see cameras covering all angles.

Detroit police are working with Crime Stoppers, offering one thousand dollars for any tips that lead to an arrest.

You can remain 100% anonymous; just call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.