Alleged knife attack at Denby High School in Detroit has police investigating

An investigation is underway at a high school in Detroit after a female student chased another, allegedly with a box cutter.

What they're saying:

According to Detroit police, the incident happened inside a classroom at Denby High School on Kelly Road. There, officials say a female student chased another student inside a classroom while holding a boxcutter.

It is unknown how the incident escalated to that point.

The whole situation was caught on video where a teacher could be seen trying to stop the student with a chair.

The school released a statement:



"A student brought a boxcutter to school today and attempted to attack another student. There were no injuries associated with the incident. The student has been arrested and will not be returning to Denby or another district school. Additional police presence will be at the school tomorrow."

What's next:

The student was detained but no one is in custody as of Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the school district said the student would not return to the school or any other in the district.

No one was injured, and an investigation is ongoing.