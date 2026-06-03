Massive Saline data center project receives backlash, mixed responses

The Brief The Saline data center project has evoked divided responses from everyone including politicians and residents. "The Barn" is a $16B digital data center campus with construction by Related Digital. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) called it disgusting and questioned why Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would support it.



Days after a celebratory groundbreaking event at a data center in Saline Township, not everyone is sharing the optimism.

The backstory:

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) blasted Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her support of the hyperscale project.

In tweet she called it disgusting, adding "So disappointed in Governor Whitmer's support of data center expansions in our state especially when so many Michiganders are opposed."

Whitmer was at the data center for Monday's groundbreaking and celebrated the data center for its job creation. The Barn" is a $16 billion gigawatt-scale data center campus.

The site is under construction by Related Digital and supporters say it's already creating jobs and boosting Michigan's economy.

Residents, like some officials, are divided. The Saline Township treasurer recently resigned because of threats directed at her over the construction of the data center.

"I think it's about money. She's thrilled with the taxes it's going to bring," said Carol Drayton, Saline. "I usually don't agree with Rashida Tlaib, but this time I do. I don't agree with the governor at all."

Jennifer Garrett of nearby Ann Arbor said she was surprised at Tlaib's pushback.

"I don't understand why she's upset," Garrett said. "If it benefits this area technologically, that's awesome."

FOX 2 reached out to Gov. Whitmer's office for comment on Rep. Tlaib's post, and I was directed to the comments she made Monday.

The governor says she would never back a company to do business in this state if it were irresponsible. The governor says this is a great opportunity for Michigan, which is already proven by its job creation.

FOX 2 also reached out to Rep. Tlaib, and her office said she was unavailable.