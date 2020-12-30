Allen Park Police look for man who robbed cleaners, suspect may have been armed

The Allen Park Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who robbed a cleaners.

We’re told the man below robbed the Martinizing Cleaners located at Allen and Ecorse Wednesday afternoon.

When the man entered the building, police say he stated that he had a gun. However, no shots were fired.

If you have any information, call the Allen Park Police Department at 313-386-7800.

