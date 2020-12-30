Expand / Collapse search

Allen Park Police look for man who robbed cleaners, suspect may have been armed

By Larry Wallace
Published 
Allen Park
FOX 2 Detroit

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - The Allen Park Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who robbed a cleaners. 

We’re told the man below robbed the Martinizing Cleaners located at Allen and Ecorse Wednesday afternoon. 

When the man entered the building, police say he stated that he had a gun. However, no shots were fired. 

If you have any information, call the Allen Park Police Department at 313-386-7800. 

