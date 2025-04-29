Alligator spotted in Ecorse, rescued and taken to a shelter

The Brief Spring is bringing out all the critters, even ones that aren’t native to Michigan. This is what happened when an alligator was spotted downriver. The gator was hurt, hungry, and in bad shape.



What they're saying:

This is what happened when an alligator was spotted downriver, and it’s not the first time. It’s actually the second alligator rescued from the same block in Ecorse in the last six months. The first was an 8-footer, and now this new one is four feet but feisty.

The whole scene puzzled Ecorse police on how to handle an alligator on the loose Monday. They called in the experts, Mark and Misty Rosenthal, who are licensed wildlife rehabilitators.

This one was mean, even by gator standards.

Mark avoided the death roll and managed to wrangle the gator to get a closer look.

The gator was hurt, hungry, and in bad shape.

"Neglected it, abused it, and threw it out like a piece of trash," Mark said.

Local perspective:

He says people think they’re pets, but they’re not, as they can grow to be 1,000 to 2,000 pounds, not to mention they’re illegal to own.

The gator was spotted near a known drug house off Jefferson, one that looked really familiar when Mark pulled up.

"SWAT called me on Nov. 13 and said, ‘Mark, we are at this house in Ecorse, and there is an 8 ft. alligator in the basement,’" Mark said.

This latest one Mark rescued was found right outside that house. Meanwhile, the gator will rehab in the couple's enclosure until he’s healthy again.

"We get the calls, and we just drop what we are doing because this is our passion, this is what we do," said Misty.

They’ve landed on a name: Darth Gator.

What's next:

Because of the shape he’s in, Darth Gator will probably be with Mark and Misty for 1 to 2 years, and then he’ll go to a fancy $9 million enclosure in Florida to live his best life.