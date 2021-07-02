Almost half a million register for Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes in first day

Just 24 hours after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state's COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes, the state said almost half a million people registered to win prizes.

According to the state of Michigan, the popularity is booming with 464,698 applicants for prizes of $1 million and $2 million. Not only that, the state said 23,978 teens applied for the scholarship drawings.

The sweepstakes, a lottery-style COVID-19 drawing, started Thursday when Gov. Whitmer announced the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes.

"This is an innovative way to encourage more Michiganders to get vaccinated, and I am delighted to see so much excitement for the kickoff of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes," said Governor Whitmer. "We understand there are people out there who have questions, and maybe this will motivate them to seek the answers to their questions so they feel comfortable getting vaccinated."

The state is giving away multiple prizes over the next month. The two biggest ones are a $2 million ‘grand prize’ - which will be drawn in August - and a $1 million prize - which is expected to be drawn on July 11.

To win the prizes, you have to be registered. You are NOT automatically registered by having already gotten the vaccine.

It's similar to what Ohio launched a few months ago. Ohio said vaccinations in the state increased 94% among 16- and 17- year-olds, 46% among 18- and 19-year-olds, and 55% among those between 20 and 49 years old after Gov. Mike DeWine announced the lotteries.

Whitmer says while it may be inspired by our neighbors to the south, it will be better.

"If there’s one thing every Michigander can agree on, it’s that whatever Ohio can do, Michigan can do it better and bigger," Governor Whitmer said.

For more information on the daily drawings, grand prizes, and how to win, check out this page: How to register for the Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery

