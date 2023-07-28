Alternatives for Girls helps human trafficking survivors, with victims ages 11 to 62

It's more public than you think, but many don't want to talk about it: Human trafficking.

One local woman is turning her own trauma into action to help shine a light on the problem - and help save lives.

"There’s a point where I just embraced the idea of death," said trafficking survivor. "I didn’t want to degrade myself, I didn't want to live anymore."

This woman what’s hit rock bottom, abused and trafficked,

"The trauma-informed care is absolutely remarkable and through those experiences and meeting these angels who took me under their wing and helped me realize my purpose, and that I can help somebody," she said.

She came out of it and now works with victims and survivors through Alternatives for Girls out of Detroit.

Hilary Golston, FOX 2: "You encountered people who you described as angels, and now you’re the Angel. What would you say to someone out there struggling?"

"I would tell them if I can do it you can do it too. Their strength is my strength - and my strength is theirs," she said. "There is no healting without help."

Alternatives for Girls is holding the Stamping Out Human Trafficking event this Saturday. Awareness is key and spotting the signs important, because this can happen to anyone.

"As we talk about age, a lot of them are young, they are minors," said Sandra Ramocan, Alternatives for Girls. "We are talking 11 to 16, a lot of them, even though they may look older, here at Alternatives for Girls, we are seeing 15 all the way up to 62 years old. So they have been in it for awhile, they are lured into it early, and a lot of minors are involved in this."

Ramocan says there are red flags you can look out for.

"If you see a young person traveling with someone who is not giving eye contact to you, that could be something you can look out for. If you see in your neighborhood, individuals may bring young people in and out all the time and then bring adults in, that is something you can look out for.

"I always say the eyes won't see what the brain, the mind doesn't know."

The Stamping Out Human Trafficking Event is Saturday, July 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Alternatives for Girls at 903 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit.

If you can't attend but still want to help out, you can learn more or donate to Alternatives for Girls HERE.



