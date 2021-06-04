Amazon delivery driver arrested for assault; says she punched 67-year-old in self defense

A woman working as an Amazon delivery driver was arrested in Castro Valley after she repeatedly punched a 67-year-old woman wondering where her package was, authorities said.

Alameda County Sheriff's deputies took Itzel Ramirez, 21, into custody on Thursday.

That's after they received a 911 call from the victim who said the Amazon driver punched her at least 10 times around the face and head.

Video shows the Amazon worker repeatedly striking the other woman.

The owner of the apartment complex told KTVU it all began when the victim received an alert that her package had been delivered. But when she went to the lobby, it wasn't there. She saw the Amazon driver, asked where her package was, and the driver said she'd get it soon.

The victim waited for 15 minutes in the lobby and then came back outside again.

"I believe the Amazon driver said something about ‘your white privilege,’ and my tenant said, ‘You don’t need to be a bitch about it,' turned around and walked away," said apartment complex owner Doug Smith.

Ramirez claims she hit the woman in self-defense.

"We can't have our delivery drivers or people out there in the community attacking people, punching people in the face," said sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly.

Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse, both felonies. Her bail was set at $100,000.