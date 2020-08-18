Amazon hiring 100 additional jobs in Detroit with salaries averaging 150K

Amazon isn't slowing down its ever-expanding business model as the e-commerce giant continues to open more jobs in Detroit.

The company announced Tuesday it plans to fill an additional 100 positions in the city, expanding its field operations in tech hubs by hiring white-collar positions.

As part of a $1.4 billion investment into new offices around the country, Amazon's new jobs in Detroit will pay on average $150,000 each.

Tuesday's release is the company's second drop of investment news that's come to Detroit, following an announcement from Detroit's mayor last week that revealed plans to restore part of the old state fairgrounds near Woodward and Eight Mile.

The new positions will employ workers in several tech services the company offers, from AWS, Alexa, Amazon Fresh, and others. That means jobs working in cloud infrastructure, data science, and user experience and design.

The jobs will be based out of their 150 West Jefferson location in downtown Detroit where several hundred employees already work for the distributor giant.

For more information on how to apply, you'll find it at amazon.jobs