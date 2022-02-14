Ambassador Bridge officially reopened after weeklong disruption to trade and traffic

After seven days of protests and a complete disruption of U.S.-Canada trade at the two country's busiest border crossing, the Ambassador Bridge has officially reopened to traffic.

After seven days of demonstrations led to a shutdown of the border, both the U.S. and Canada confirmed normal operations had now resumed at the bridge port of entry.

Even after negotiations by police, a state of emergency from the Ontario premier, an injunction from a court to vacate the site, and more patience from law enforcement Saturday, protesters remained at the bridge well into Sunday. Canadian police say they arrested 12 people on criminal charges before access was fully restored.

Another 10 vehicles were towed.

Concrete barriers now line part of the road that leads to the bridge.

"It’s time to get traffic and trade moving across North America’s busiest land border crossing again. I will always stand with every hardworking Michigander and do whatever it takes to ensure that our businesses can keep humming along," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday morning.

MORE: Windsor mayor says 'national economic crisis' is over, bridge reopened

The Michigan governor implored Canadian officials to get the bridge open last week, joining in a growing chorus of business and government leaders affected by the sudden disruption of trade.

The week-long disruption put on display both the importance of the bridge crossing and the fragility of trade points between the U.S. and Canada. It also adds credence to the need for more access between the two countries, which is why the Gordie Howe Bridge is considered a valuable piece of infrastructure.

The Windsor mayor has asked his police chief to update the city council about the ongoing situation at 1:30 p.m. during a public meeting.