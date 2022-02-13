Ambassador Bridge blockade: Windsor police arresting protesters, towing vehicles

article

Windsor police are arresting protesters near the Ambassador Bridge on Sunday.

Police removed demonstrators Saturday after a judge issued an injunction ordering protesters to stop blocking the international bridge. Trucks and other vehicles have been parked near the bridge since Monday in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Canada. Vehicles were removed Saturday morning, but people returned on foot later.

Protesters continued to block traffic as of early Sunday. Vehicles are also being towed Sunday, police said.

"There will be zero tolerance for illegal activity," Windsor police said in a tweet advising the public to avoid the area.

The protest, though peaceful, has caused disruptions to the supply chain and trade by preventing goods from moving between the United States and Canada. Protesters have previously said they don't plan to leave until mandates are lifted.