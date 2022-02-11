Ambassador Bridge blockade: Protesters still out hours after injunction took effect

Protesters are still blocking the Ambassador Bridge three hours after an injunction ordering them to stop went into effect.

The injunction from the Ontario Superior Court on Friday afternoon gave protesters until 7 p.m. to move. Many people have been at the bridge for days as part of a protest that started Monday over Canadian COVID-19 mandates.

The time came and passed with no one leaving. Protesters said they made the decision to stay and wait it out. Meanwhile, police are on the scene, but they haven't gotten out of their vehicles or taken action against the protesters.

Police had previously warned people that if they failed to leave, they could be arrested and their vehicles may be seized. Legally, under an injunction police are able to use whatever powers they have to move people.

When asked if they would be willing to move to another area to protest, some people said they have been trying to get attention for months but had no success until they blocked the bridge.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens released a statement after the injunction order:

"Obviously, I’m pleased that the Court granted the injunction as a means to help bring about an end to the illegal occupation of the Ambassador Bridge. At the same time, I’m disappointed that it had to come to this.

"I remain hopeful for a peaceful and negotiated resolution to the current blockade. Local, regional and national law enforcement will collaborate and coordinate how best to respond to this legal ruling and seek to re-open the Ambassador Bridge. No operational details will be disclosed, to ensure the safety and security of all involved.

"I want to thank the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, as representative plaintiff, the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Attorney General of Ontario, who joined to support this cause. As was made clear in today’s proceedings – the impact of the ongoing occupation is endangering the economic health of our region, Province and Country.

"Over the past few weeks, we have all been gripped by the protest activity occurring across Canada. As these demonstrations in Ottawa, Alberta and right here in Windsor have shown, there is a segment of our population who feel left behind as we have collectively fought this virus. To that end, as a nation, it is clear that we have a lot of healing to do, emerging from this public health nightmare.

"Personally, I’m hopeful that this healing can begin tonight."