AMBER Alert issued for Lansing girls 4, 3 years old, taken by murder suspects

An AMBER Alert has been issued for missing girls in Lansing. The two girls - 3-year-old Lilliana Reynolds and 4-year-old Zymani Reynolds, are believed to be with two suspects considered armed and dangerous in connection to the murder of two women.

Police are looking for two murder suspects 23-year-old Brion Reynolds and 21-year-old Gavin Anspach. Reynolds who is Black, and Anspach, who is white, are believed to be driving an older gray box-style sport utility vehicle.

The alert comes as two women were shot and killed and a 6-year-old boy injured in Lansing in the 1200 block of W. Michigan Avenue Thursday night. The victims were 46-year-old and 24-year-old women, while the boy was also shot. He is hospitalized and expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sgt Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867. A Facebook private message may also be sent using the Lansing Police Department page HERE.

