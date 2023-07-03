AMBER Alert: Police looking for missing 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith of Lansing

article

Lansing police have issued an AMBER Alert for 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith who is missing from Lansing.

Police believe she may be with Rashad Maleek Trice, 28, who is traveling in a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala. The license plate is: EJR6098.

They were last seen on July 2nd around 11:30 p.m. on the south side of Lansing, according to investigators who call this an urgent situation.

She is described as a Black female with braided shoulder-length hair, last seen wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows.

Contact Lansing police at (517) 483-4600 with any information.