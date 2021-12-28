American Red Cross blood supply at 10-year low, here's where to donate

The American Red Cross says its blood supply is the lowest it's been in a decade but in Metro Detroit, people are lining up to answer the call.

At the Red Cross Donation Center in Warren, heroes work and donate to help others in need. People like Michael McPherson, an Amy veteran who donates platelets a couple of times each month.

"I do it to help people. My late daughter-in-law passed away from cancer. My brother’s wife passed away from cancer," McPherson said. "I can’t donate a lot of money. I’m not well-to-do in that area, but it’s what I can do to help people."

Across the country, 5,000 units of platelets are needed every single day and McPherson's contributions help cancer patients and those with chronic illnesses.

McPherson and others like him are playing a critical role for the Red Cross to save lives during one of its toughest stretches.

Meghan Lehman from the American Red Cross Michigan Region said Metro Detroit has been a bit of a bright spot during this 10-year low.

"Right now, we’re in a historically low blood shortage. The lowest in 10 years. Metro Detroit we’ve done a really good job at filling appointments," she said. "This says great things about the people of Detroit. They really have stepped up. Not just now during this critical shortage, but throughout the whole pandemic."

Blood supply shortages are common during the holidays, but this one stated six months ago. Forty percent of the country's blood supply comes from the American Red Cross donor centers.

If you can donate, find a center near you on redcross.org and join the Army veteran in helping someone else.

"Just do it. It doesn’t hurt. It takes a little bit of time. There’s no pain involved, and you’re really helping somebody," McPherson said.