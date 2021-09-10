Americans plant US flags across country in remembrance of 9/11

Americans across the nation are planting U.S. flags as they commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In St. Louis, over 7,000 American flags were placed at Forest Park, to honor each of the nation’s men and women killed in military combat since 9/11, as well as the 412 first responders who died that day.

Drone footage uploaded by Forest Park Forever, captured the flags covering an expanse of the park known as Art Hill.

Students in New York planted nearly 300 American Flags in front of Kings Park High School in Suffolk County.

Video taken by Timothy Eagen, which was posted on September 8, showed rows of flags outside the school.

The Kings Park Central School District said the flags were an "amazing new addition" to Kings Park and thanked the students, sponsors, and community members who helped organize the memorial.

High school football players in Idaho planted thousands of flags as part of a 9/11 memorial installation in Jerome, roughly 116 miles south of Boise.

Members of the Jerome High School football team helped set up the display on Wednesday ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

"Part of being a Jerome Tiger is a commitment to service, from youth camps, helping at the local food pantry, moving members of the community, and much more," Jerome Football wrote on Facebook. "Every two years, the Tigers are given the opportunity to help place American flags at Crossroads Point as part of a September 11th Patriot Day Memorial."

Video filmed by local resident Norma Odiaga shows the young people installing the flags.

