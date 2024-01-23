Amish horse and buggy stolen from outside Michigan Walmart

A family was shopping at a Southwest Michigan Walmart over the weekend when a woman stole their horse and buggy.

Police said the Amish horse and buggy was parked outside the store at 1500 S. Centerville Rd. in Sturgis around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When the victims returned from shopping, it was gone.

A truck driver who was parked in the lot told police he saw a woman steal the buggy. The description he gave of the woman matched the description of a woman police say they had contact with earlier in the day at the store.

That evening, a police officer found the horse and the unoccupied buggy in the 1200 block of E. Chicago Road. The horse was unharmed.

Later, police located the 31-year-old suspect at a nearby hotel and arrested her without incident for larceny and larceny of livestock.