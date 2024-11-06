Among victims in triple shooting in Detroit was successful music producer

Three people are dead after a violent shooting on Detroit's west side early Tuesday night.

Among those killed was Thomas Stephenson Mills III, whom family described as a loving husband, father, and successful producer in the studio. The 45-year-old accrued awards while composing music for dozens of movies.

A sign of how he lived his life is revealed in his favorite motto: "Gotta make sure everybody taken care of."

Speaking Tuesday night on McNichols near Greenfield, Detroit Police Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett didn't shy away from the scene and the danger that gun violence brings to a community.

"It should be frightening to everyone. No one wants to be in a neighborhood where people are shot," she said.

Police first responded around 7 p.m. when they were flagged down by two men who said someone had been shot.

Inside a building, they found a man and a woman dead. A third victim later died at the hospital.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and say there is no danger to the community.

"I just want people to know the Detroit police department is very capable, we are out here, we are heroes, and I'm confident this crime will be solved as well," said Pritchett.

Police are still investigating all angles of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP.