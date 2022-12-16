Amtrak unveils new trains that will replace aging fleet

article

Amtrak on Thursday released details of its new Airo trains , which will operate on routes across the country beginning in 2026.

The routes include the Amtrak Northeast Regional, Empire Service, Virginia Services, Keystone Service, Downeaster, Cascades, Maple Leaf, New Haven/Springfield Service, Palmetto, Carolinian, Pennsylvanian, Vermonter, Ethan Allen Express and Adirondack.

The trains will reportedly replace the carrier's 50-year-old rolling stock , according to The Washington Post.

"As we invest in the future, Amtrak is leading the way with a new era of rail," Amtrak President Roger Harris said in a statement. "Our new trains will transform the Amtrak experience with significant environmental benefits, a progressive design and world-class amenities."

Amtrak Airo business seating. (Amtrak)

According to the company, the "future" of Amtrak will include panoramic windows, speeds of up to 125 miles per hour, self-service food options, wayfinding with a color-coded system, enhanced comfort with spacious seating, enhanced lighting, improved technology and a greener impact.

The new trains are more fuel efficient and produce 90% less particulate emissions in diesel operations.

The new trains are part of a "larger transformation" Amtrak said will "revolutionize" its experience, including new Acela trains, major infrastructure projects, service expansion, station upgrades, modernization efforts and improved track capacity along the Northeast Corridor.

Amtrak Airo coach seating. (Amtrak)

A share of Amtrak’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding will support the procurement of Airo trains, which will be manufactured by Siemens in California.

"Americans deserve modern, safe, reliable passenger rail service, and introducing brand new rail cars is a major step towards improving the daily experience of commuters and travelers who depend on Amtrak," said Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose.

Amtrak Airo exterior coach cab car. (Amtrak)

"This year, FRA provided nearly $4.3 billion in annual funding to support these improvements, and with President Biden’s historic investments in Amtrak , we’re poised to make intercity passenger rail an even more efficient, convenient and accessible mode of travel for Americans," he added.

