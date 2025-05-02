'An extreme danger to society': Man who raped, tortured 9-year-old girl sentenced to jail

Aaron McDonald is a convicted sex offender who spent 15 years in prison - and then offended again.

"The specific details of this crime are just beyond horrific," said Judge Jeffrey Matis.

McDonald, 44, was convicted of another sick and shocking crime back in October, 2021.

"You kidnapped, tortured, and repeatedly sexually assaulted a young girl - who was approximately nine-years-old at the time," Matis said.

The child had been outside in the area of Grand River and Eight Mile when McDonald lured her into his car and took her to his mother's house. She was out of town.

The child escaped wearing only a blanket after being strangled and sexually assaulted.

"Despite what she endured - she stayed calm - she escaped and she saved her own life - and she probably saved the lives of other children," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

It has now been three and a half years since that horrific crime with Aaron McDonald now pleading no contest to the charges - addressing his victim at his sentencing.

"I want you to know that there is nothing wrong with you - that you did not deserve what happened to you," he said. "And that I pray daily for your healing, peace, and safety."

The child's mother also addressed the court and said their family is still suffering.

"I live most days in fear of having my children outside," she said.

"The defendant has repeatedly throughout his life, engaged in thrill-seeking violent sexual gratification acts that leave the victims traumatized - for the remainder of their life," said Stephen Fry, assistant prosecutor. "They will always be dealing with the impact of his actions."

In 2004, McDonald forced an 18-year-old girl into his car at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

In this latest case, McDonald was sentenced to 46 years to 80 years in prison.

"The court finds that you are incapable of rehabilitation - that you are a severe and extreme danger to society," said Judge Matis.

His attorney said he hopes he gets the help he needs.

"Mr. McDonald is a byproduct of trauma - serious trauma," said defense attorney Jordan Zuppke. "There's no excuse for what happened - I think it's just understanding - what can we do.

"Ultimately Mr. McDonald - my hope is that (he) can receive some sort of mental health assistance while in the Michigan Department of Corrections."

The judge noted that McDonald will be 90 years old by the time he finishes the minimum amount of his sentence of 46 years.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office and Friday's court sentencing.

Aaron McDonald



