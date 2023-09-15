Andrew Hall sentenced 40-60 years in prison after murdering woman in Detroit

article

Andrew Hall, the man behind the brutal murder of a woman in Detroit and an assault in a Target parking lot before he was arrested in Dearborn Heights in July, has pled guilty to second-degree murder.

Hall was given a sentence of 40 to 60 years in prison after he killed a 38-year-old woman behind a building in the area of West McNichols and Woodward Avenue. The July 11 murder sparked an area-wide manhunt after the 31-year-old was identified in a separate assault in Troy.

Hall has yet to be tried for the assault after he attacked a woman who was walking to her car at a Target in Troy. He pointed a gun at her and attempted to force himself into her car with her. The victim instead fought back and when people in the area ran over, her attacker fled.

Days later he killed Lisa Moffett, sources told FOX 2 at the time.

Hall is awaiting a preliminary hearing in District Court, which is scheduled for Oct. 10.