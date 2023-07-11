Manhunt capture: Inside the arrest of murder suspect Andrew Hall in Dearborn Heights

After an all-out manhunt, Andrew James Hall was arrested and is behind bars.

He’s accused of brutally beating a woman to death early Tuesday morning in the area of West McNichols and Woodward. Investigators say he attacked her in a stairwell after paying her for sex. A surveillance image believed to be Hall, shows a man taunting the camera after the murder.

Late Tuesday afternoon a Dearborn Heights police officer driving on Telegraph recognized him from media coverage - he was walking down the sidewalk. She radioed for backup.

"They were able to track down the individual through some pretty extensive police work, contacting businesses, reviewing video real quick," said Paul Vanderplow, Dearborn Heights police. "And it was through that partnership that they were able to really hone in on where he was. He didn’t get very far, was able to arrest him very quickly."

Dearborn police took him into custody about a mile away at a bus stop on Telegraph near Midway Street.

Investigators praised all the officers involved in the manhunt especially the officer who spotted Hall walking down the street.

"The officer’s been on the force for a few years, she's a very aggressive officer dedicated to her craft and vocation of being a police officer," Vanderplow said.

Hall is also believed to have attacked a woman at gunpoint Friday night in the parking lot of a Target in Troy. Police say he punched the woman in the face while trying to force her into the backseat of her car

Sources told FOX 2 that the female victim from Detroit was a prostitute that Hall had hired. She has been identified as Lisa Moffett, a 38-year-old.

Her brother spoke to Jessica Dupnack, saying the family felt grateful to the police for their work in getting Hall under arrest.



