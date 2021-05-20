Angry customer throws pop at Burger King manager in Troy; victim wants to press charges

An angry customer threw a pop at a Burger King manager May 12.

Police said the manager went to the drive-thru window of the restaurant at 950 East Big Beaver Rd. in Troy just before 10:15 p.m. to assist with upset customers.

The manager told police that the customers had been given a refund but were refusing to leave the drive-thru. The manager said she asked them to leave twice before a woman sitting in the passenger seat reached over the driver and threw a pop at her. The customers then left.

The manager was hit by the drink and told police she would like to press charges if the woman is identified.