Victims hit with iced tea, shot at during Troy road rage incident

A driver threw an iced tea at victims before someone in his car shot at them during a road rage incident in Troy last week.

Police said the victims were in a work van on northbound I-75 at about 11:15 a.m. April 29 when they saw a Chrysler 300 driving erratically.

Related: Road rage shooting suspects lead police on chase before crashing in Warren

As the victims were exiting at Big Beaver, the 300 drove onto the shoulder of the ramp and hit several traffic cones.

Police said the driver motioned for the victims to roll down their window at a red light. He then got out of his car and threw an Arizona iced tea at them.

While driving away after the light turned green, the victims heard a bang so they drove to the police station, where a bullet hole was found on the passenger side of the van.

Advertisement

The victims told police that they don't know who fired the shot because there were four people in the 300.